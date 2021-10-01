Menu

Canada
October 1 2021 7:58pm
01:55

Business owners worried by vaccination proof pushback

A business owner said he had little warning Saskatchewan’s new proof of vaccination system would apply to his stores. And he’s worried it will be up to employees to enforce it.

