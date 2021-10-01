Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 1 2021 10:03am
03:26

Hospitality Saskatchewan on proof of vaccination

As of today, you’ll have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at a number of non-essential businesses. Hospitality Saskatchewan CEO Jim Bence talks about impact on businesses.

