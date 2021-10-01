Global News Morning Saskatoon October 1 2021 10:03am 03:26 Hospitality Saskatchewan on proof of vaccination As of today, you’ll have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at a number of non-essential businesses. Hospitality Saskatchewan CEO Jim Bence talks about impact on businesses. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8235946/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8235946/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?