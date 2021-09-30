Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 30 2021 11:33pm
01:51

Edmonton marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Nicole Stillger looks at how Edmontonians marked the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

