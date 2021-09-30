Menu

Canada
September 30 2021 7:28pm
01:43

Kenney announces new proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy for Alberta public servants

Premier Jason Kenney announces a new proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy for Alberta public service employees.

