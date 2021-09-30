Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 30 2021 11:28am
06:28

The legacy of the residential school system

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs discusses the ongoing tragedy of the residential school system, and the path toward reconciliation.

