Global News Morning BC September 30 2021 11:28am 06:28 The legacy of the residential school system Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs discusses the ongoing tragedy of the residential school system, and the path toward reconciliation. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8234162/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8234162/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?