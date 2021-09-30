Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 30 2021 9:47am
05:50

MPP urges people to get involved on the inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day

The only MPP who attended a residential school, Sol Mamakwa discusses what the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means to him, and how the government is still fail Indigenous Peoples.

