Canada
September 29 2021 9:00pm
01:45

Witness says she brought Joseph Yaremko to Saskatoon condo building where alleged sexual assault took place

The Crown witness who said she brought Joseph Yaremko to her Saskatoon condominium building testified that she was just trying to help a friendly stranger.

