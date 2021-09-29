Menu

Education
September 29 2021 7:56pm
Edmonton Catholic school gets new name

On the eve of National Truth and Reconciliation Day, an Edmonton school has a new name. What was once Grandin School is now known as Holy Child Catholic Elementary.
AS QUINN OHLER REPORTS– THE NEW NAME COMES WITH MIXED REACTIONS.

