New name unanimously approved for Edmonton’s former Grandin School

The Edmonton Catholic School board of trustees unanimously approved a new name for the former Grandin School.

In a meeting Tuesday morning, the board members — all of whom were wearing orange shirts to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — announced the central Edmonton school will now be called Holy Child Catholic Elementary School.

“Holy Child is one of several titles that are used to refer to Jesus from his birth until he reached the age of 13,” trustee Sandra Palazzo explained.

“The name calls to mind this formative time in his life. Jesus often referred to the sacredness of children in his teaching.”

The new name comes after the board voted in late June to remove the Grandin name from the school.

The school was named 105 years ago after Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin, an early advocate of the residential school system who lobbied the Canadian government to fund residential schools in the late 1800s.

In recent months, there have been calls across the country and right here in Edmonton to rename schools, train stations and other public places that are named after the architects of the residential school system.

Following the decision to remove the name from the Edmonton school, a committee was struck to undertake the search for a new name.

The committee included members from the Edmonton Catholic Schools Elders Advisory Council, Indigenous learning services, school administration, the department of religious education and senior leadership.

Palazzo said the committee decided the new name should honour the children whose lives were lost in residential schools, as well as be meaningful and positive to the children who currently attend the school.

“It was really important for the school community that the new name be one that resonated in the spirit of of Truth and Reconciliation,” added trustee Alene Mutala.

The new name comes into place immediately. The ECSD said the new school name is “Kihci Awasis” in Cree, “École Saint-Enfant” in French, and “Escuela del Santo Niño” in Spanish.