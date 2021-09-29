Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 29 2021 7:19pm
02:36

Ontario expands Indigenous education for elementary school students

The Ontario government has introduced curriculum revisions to schools across the province that will expand Indigenous content for Grades 1 to 3. Brittany Rosen has the details.

