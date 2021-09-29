Menu

BC residential school
September 29 2021 1:16pm
03:08

Penticton Indian Band member recalls B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger survived the St. Eugene residential school in Cranbrook and he’s now sharing his memories of it.

