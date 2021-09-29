BC residential school September 29 2021 1:16pm 03:08 Penticton Indian Band member recalls B.C. residential school Jack Kruger survived the St. Eugene residential school in Cranbrook and he’s now sharing his memories of it. ‘They’d want us to remind everybody what happened,’ B.C. residential school survivor says REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8230844/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8230844/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?