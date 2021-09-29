Alberta September 29 2021 10:07am 04:41 Calgary-made products making waves this year Shelley Arnusch from Avenue Magazine joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the winners of the 3rd annual Made in Alberta Awards, which recognize the best locally-made new products. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229964/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229964/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?