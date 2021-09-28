Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2021 9:38pm
01:20

The numbers behind the new COVID-19 restrictions in the eastern Fraser Valley

Global’s Keith Baldrey breaks down the number of COVID-19 infections in the eastern Fraser Valley that have prompted Dr. Bonnie Henry to impose more restrictions in that region.

