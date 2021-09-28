Menu

Canada
September 28 2021 7:53pm
00:55

COVID-19 high-end projections could see Alberta reach ICU max capacity by end of October: Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney says high-end projections could see ICU capacity maxed out by the last weeks in October.

