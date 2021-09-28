Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Winnipeg
September 28 2021 3:41pm
01:38

Hot day ahead: Sept. 28 Manitoba weather outlook

Another hot day ends with the risk of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Advertisement

Video Home