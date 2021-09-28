Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 28 2021 11:07am
05:16

First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

‘Five Little Indians’ author Michelle Good discusses the importance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and the lasting impact it will have on non-Indigenous Canadians.

