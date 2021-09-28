Global News Morning BC September 28 2021 11:07am 05:16 First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ‘Five Little Indians’ author Michelle Good discusses the importance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and the lasting impact it will have on non-Indigenous Canadians. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8226955/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8226955/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?