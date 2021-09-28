Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 28 2021 11:15am
03:34

Saskatoon-area farmer recaps harvest and looks ahead to 2022

This summer’s growing season was one of the roughest in recent memory in Saskatchewan, including for Glenn Wright, who farms near Delisle. He recaps this year’s crops and looks ahead to 2022.

Advertisement

Video Home