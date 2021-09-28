Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 28 2021 9:36am
01:29

How Greg Fertuck went from suspect to Mr. Big subject in Sheree Fertuck case

The RCMP’s lead investigator assigned to Sheree Fertuck’s disappearance has taken the stand, detailing why Greg Fertuck became a prime suspect in the case.

