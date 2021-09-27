Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 27 2021 10:40am
05:28

Facebook launches Ray-Ban Stories

Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media shows off Ray-Ban Stories, smart glasses that capture photos and video. Plus, he runs down the week’s top tech stories.

Advertisement

Video Home