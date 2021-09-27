Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
September 27 2021 10:41am
04:22

Edmonton’s 2021 Pizza Pigout fundraiser to take place as drive-in movie night

The third annual Pizza Pigout event will help raise money for KidSport Edmonton! For 2021, the format has pivoted to a drive-in event to allow for COVID-19 safety.

Advertisement

Video Home