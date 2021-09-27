Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 27 2021 7:15am
07:00

Halifax councillor talks Dal party

We check in with Halifax councillor Waye Mason to get his thoughts and talk next steps after thousands of young people took over Larch and Jennings Streets near Dalhousie campus on Saturday.

