Global News Morning Halifax
September 27 2021 6:37am
06:22

Indigenous Performance to Mark Treaty Day

Created and performed by Indigenous artists and students, Mi’kmaq Stories: Past & Present, is a blend of Indigenous voices and stories that will be performed both in person and streamed online to mark Treaty Day on October 1st.

