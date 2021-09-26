Global News Hour at 6 BC September 26 2021 10:08pm 02:42 B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 26 Rain drenches B.C.’s South Coast. How long will it last, and what’s next? This and more in the Sunday, September. 26, 2021 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8223059/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8223059/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?