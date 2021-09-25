Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2021 10:01pm
02:14

B.C. doctors tout vaccines to ward off ‘twindemic’ ahead of potentially nasty flu season

Doctors in B.C. are warning that the province could see a nasty flu season this year after the influenza virus all but vanished last season. Kristen Robinson reports.

