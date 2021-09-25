Global News Hour at 6 BC September 25 2021 10:01pm 02:14 B.C. doctors tout vaccines to ward off ‘twindemic’ ahead of potentially nasty flu season Doctors in B.C. are warning that the province could see a nasty flu season this year after the influenza virus all but vanished last season. Kristen Robinson reports. B.C. doctors warn of nasty flu season, tout vaccines to ward off ‘twindemic’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8221716/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8221716/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?