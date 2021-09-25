Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2021 9:58pm
02:32

“Two Michaels” and Meng Wanzhou return home

Detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor returned to Canada Saturday at around the same time Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou landed in Shenzhen, China. Paul Johnson has more on the saga and what it means for tense Sino-Canadian relations.

