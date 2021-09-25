Peel Crash September 25 2021 1:53pm 02:16 1 dead, 2 critically injured after Brampton crash Peel police say one person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in the area of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue early Saturday. 1 dead, 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after crash in Brampton REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8221041/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8221041/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?