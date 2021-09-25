Menu

Carrier Gas Furnaces
September 25 2021 1:20pm
03:31

New report details safety risks with common gas furnaces

Jeff Coleman, from Technical Safety B.C., shares the results of an investigation into commonly used Carrier Gas furnaces and what design flaw was discovered.

