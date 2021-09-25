Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 25 2021 12:43am
02:13

Edmonton mayoral candidate gives, receives endorsements from other candidates

Sarah Ryan looks at why an Edmonton mayoral candidate is both giving and receiving endorsements from other candidates.

