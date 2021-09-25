Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 25 2021 12:38am
01:44

Leduc man recovering from violent carjacking

We’re hearing from the victim of a carjacking in Leduc this past summer. Brian Matthews’ life was forever changed in the violent encounter. Nicole Stillger has the story. WARNING: This video contains disturbing content.

