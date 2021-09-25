Cross Lake September 25 2021 12:00am 00:52 Emotional family of missing Cross Lake woman looks for answers as search continues It’s been nearly three painful weeks for the family of Jessie McKay, a 22-year old Manitoba woman who remains missing. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8220496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8220496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?