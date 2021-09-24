Emotional family of missing Cross Lake woman looks for answers as search continues

It’s been nearly three painful weeks for the family of Jessie McKay, a 22-year old Manitoba woman who remains missing.

A search for McKay for Cross Lake has been unsuccessful so far, and the family is renewing their calls for anyone with information to come forward.

“Let us know where our daughter is,” McKay’s mother, Phyllis Ross, said Friday while fighting back tears.

“It’s very hard not knowing where she’s at. There has to be somebody who knows where she is and we just want her home. I just want my daughter to come home safe.”

McKay was last seen on September 5 after her father dropped her off at a birthday party in Winnipeg near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Main Street. McKay called her sister later that night, saying she was bringing home some birthday cake, but that never happened and she hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

“There’s been a lot of tips that came in, but nothing came out of that yet,” McKay’s uncle, Christopher Ross, said.

“We’ve been on the go, almost 24 hours a day. From early morning to late night, searching for (Jessie).”

Ross is also putting out a call for volunteers who know the North Main area well to help with the search. Those searching usually meet around 10 a.m. daily at the Bear Clan headquarters at 584 Selkirk Avenue.

Ross says police are continuing to investigate tips and following up on leads.

McKay is 4’11″, 160 pounds with a medium build and red dyed short hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the Bear Clan at 204-794-3568.