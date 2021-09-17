22-year-old Cross Lake woman missing, believed to be in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old woman from Cross Lake is missing in Winnipeg and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakank is asking for your help to find her.

Jessie McKay was last seen on September 5 after her father dropped her off at a birthday party in Winnipeg near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Main Street.

“The last thing she said to her dad was that she loved him,” her uncle Christopher Ross said. “Then later that night at 10:00 she called her sister and told her she’d bring by some birthday cake,”

McKay never made it to her sister’s place and no one has heard from her since.

Ross says McKay is an outgoing, friendly woman who loves her family and cares for her nephew. She worked in Cross Lake during the summer and came back to Winnipeg in September with her father.

McKay is 4’11″, 160 lbs with a medium build and red dyed short hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike runners.

Ross says McKay was excited to start a new job in Cross Lake.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz is the Director of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison Unit for the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakank and she says the family is organizing a search party.

“On September 18 from 12-4 p.m., they’re going to be meeting at the Bear Clan office at 584 Selkirk Avenue. So if you’d like to support this family, please join us because it’s a very difficult journey when a loved one is missing. Everyone is praying it’s a positive outcome and Jessie is safely located.”

If you have any information about Jessie McKay’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit or the Bear Clan.