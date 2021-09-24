China releases ‘Two Michaels’ just hours after Meng Wanzhou plea deal

Meng Wanzhou walked out of B.C. Supreme Court Friday a free woman – after a nearly three-year saga. The plea deal with the Huawei executive is having an immediate effect on the case of the Two Michaels. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held by Chinese authorities — widely seen as retaliation for the case of Meng Wanzhou. But just moments ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced both Canadians are on their way home. Rumina Daya has the latest.