Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
September 24 2021 7:40pm
00:48

Manitoba to start testing non-vaccinated provincial staff Oct. 18

Front-line public servants in Manitoba who aren’t fully vaccinated will soon need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before showing up for work.

Advertisement

Video Home