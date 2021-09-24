Global News Morning BC September 24 2021 11:29am 03:05 Health Matters: Bladder Cancer Awareness Bladder Cancer Canada’s Ferg Devins speaks about his personal fight with bladder cancer and the signs people should watch for. He also talks about how events this weekend will raise money and awareness around the disease. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8218235/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8218235/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?