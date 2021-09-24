Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 24 2021 11:29am
03:05

Health Matters: Bladder Cancer Awareness

Bladder Cancer Canada’s Ferg Devins speaks about his personal fight with bladder cancer and the signs people should watch for. He also talks about how events this weekend will raise money and awareness around the disease.

