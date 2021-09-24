Menu

The Morning Show
September 24 2021 10:54am
08:55

Going Green? Why electric cars are worth considering

Editor-In-Chief at Autotrader.ca Jodi Lai shares the nuts and bolts of electric cars and why you might want to secure a key to one.

