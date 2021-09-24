Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 24 2021 10:16am
02:58

SSO starting new season with in-person, online show

After more than 560 days, the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra will be all in one location for their 91st season opener. Executive Director Mark Turner joins Global News Morning with more on the show.

