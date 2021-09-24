Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 24 2021 8:52am
00:56

Weekend Closure

Night closures are coming to the l’Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge over the weekend.
Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports from Vaudreuil.

Advertisement

Video Home