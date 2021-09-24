Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 24 2021 8:29am
04:52

Weekend Entertainment

Summer may be officially over but festivals are in full swing in Montreal. From film festivals to music festivals, Entertainment columnist Jay Walker joins Global’s Laura Casella with all the details.

