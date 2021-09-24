Global News Morning Montreal September 24 2021 7:59am 03:31 Ready-Made-Meals A ready-made-meal company that gives families their time back! Founder of Buttery Foods, Taylor Pogue joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about her company that offers family sized well balanced meals and lunchboxes for kids. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?