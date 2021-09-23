Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 23 2021 9:05pm
02:06

Surrey woman videos brazen catalytic converter theft

A Surrey woman recounted the fear Thursday as she confronted a pair of thieves making off with her catalytic converter. It’s just one of 1,189 such incidents already in 2021 across British Columbia. Kamil Karamali reports.

