September 23 2021 2:44pm
02:04

Pointe-Claire’s Solidarity Orchard honours those who died of COVID-19

Trees planted in Pointe-Claire’s Solidarity Orchard have taken root. As Global’s Brayden Jagger reports, the garden honours the lives of residents who died of COVID-19 over the last year.

