Global News Morning Saskatoon September 23 2021 10:14am 04:51 Finding travel protocols ahead of your next trip If you’ve booked a trip and want to make sure your trip isn’t impacted by a country’s protocols, Ixtapa Travel’s Barb Crowe joins Global News Morning to share where you can stay up to date. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8215008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8215008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?