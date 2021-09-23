Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 23 2021 9:38am
04:50

What the Liberal election win means for your personal finances

Financial expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq looks at pledges from the campaign trail, and how the Liberal platform could impact housing, childcare and pandemic recovery.

