Global News Morning Montreal
September 23 2021 8:32am
04:19

GemStar Scholarship Fund launch

A new scholarship fund is being launched to help disenfranchised youth in Canada and Grenada secure access to higher education. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer has the details.

