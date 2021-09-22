Canada September 22 2021 7:29pm 01:22 Border business With travel restrictions easing, some Manitoba businesses took full advantage of Americans being allowed back into Canada, but as Joe Scarpelli reports, American businesses are still missing Canadians and frustration is growing. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8213963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8213963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?