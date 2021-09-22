Menu

Canada
September 22 2021 2:23pm
00:49

Calgary men charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving private lots in B.C.

Two Calgary men have been arrested and charged after selling fraudulent RV park sites at a resort in British Columbia.

