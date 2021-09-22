Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 22 2021 10:43am
03:31

Walk to support those living with AIDS

An annual walk is returning to Saskatoon this year to target a health crisis in Saskatchewan. The AIDS Walk takes place this weekend, and OUT Saskatoon joins Global News Morning with more.

Advertisement

Video Home