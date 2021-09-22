Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 22 2021 8:10am
03:49

COVID-19 update

With case numbers climbing across the province and hospitals nearing full capacity, is it time for more stringent sanitary measures? Dr. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella with a COVID-19 update.

Advertisement

Video Home