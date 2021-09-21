Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 21 2021 10:51pm
01:34

Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet as calls for his resignation grow louder

There are more calls for Jason Kenney to resign as Alberta’s premier. As Tom Vernon explains, the premier announced a cabinet shuffle amid the growing criticism of his leadership.

